The Saga of Missing Teen Elizabeth Thomas: From Her Disappearance to Discovery to Teacher’s Arrest

Suspect's Family Breaks Their Silence

Cummins's family gives an interview to ABC News the week of April 10 in which they again urge him to return. "No matter where you are, daddy, no matter what you’ve done, we just want you to come home," one of his daughters says. Meanwhile Jill tells the network that though she forgives and still loves her husband, that "doesn't mean I could ever trust him again." Jill's attorney tells PEOPLE on April 13 that his client had been aware of the accusation that Cummins allegedly kissed Elizabeth on school grounds, but she didn't initially believe the claim.