L.A. Woman Has Been Missing for Three Days — after Her Car and Phone Were Found Far from Home

Los Angeles police are searching for a 28-year-old real estate agent who hasn’t been seen or heard from since Sunday, PEOPLE confirms.

Colorado native Laura Lynne Stacy had only just moved to the Los Angeles area a few months ago, seeking new job opportunities, according to authorities.

There is no evidence at this time to suggest foul play factored into Stacy’s disappearance, a Los Angeles police spokesman tells PEOPLE. Police say Stacy’s roommate called 911 to report her missing Sunday evening.

Stacy, who drives a black Acura with Colorado plates, was last seen leaving her L.A. apartment Sunday, investigators say. On Tuesday, a tow truck driver found her car in Antelope Valley, nearly 70 miles from her home.

Authorities and Stacy’s family were searching the area Wednesday, according to KTLA.

A Sheriff's Dept. helicopter has joined the search for a missing woman. Details on #abc7 pic.twitter.com/t7LVaRHA7u — John Gregory (@abc7johngregory) January 25, 2017

“We’re going to be out searching all morning and we’d love to get as many people out to help us as possible,” Stacy’s mother told the station. Stacy’s car was locked and the keys were not inside, authorities said, according to KTLA.

Her phone has also been found; it was recovered from a puddle at the Golden Valley Park in Santa Clarita, California, 30 miles from her apartment. Investigators reportedly say it’s possible she was seen at the park since Sunday.

According to police, Stacy usually makes daily calls to at least one member of her family. Her parents and siblings have not heard from her since she vanished. (Her family could not immediately be reached.)

Stacy is white with blond hair and blue eyes, police say. She stands 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

Anyone with any information about Stacy’s whereabouts is asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit at 213-996-1800.