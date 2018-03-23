Missing Colorado Mom Was Last Seen in Alley Behind Bar After St. Patrick's Day

The disappearance of a 34-year-old mother of three has police in Colorado “concerned” for her safety and calling on the public to come forward if they have any information about her whereabouts.

According to statement from authorities in Longmont, Colorado, Rita Gutierrez-Garcia was last seen by friends at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday in the alley behind a bar. She and her friends had been celebrating St. Patrick’s Day on Saturday night.

No one in her family has heard from her since, police say.

Her relatives are worried, saying it isn’t like her to go off the grid.

Deputy Chief Jeff Satur of the Longmont Police Department told Fox 31, “As you can imagine, everybody is concerned.” He added, “This is unusual behavior.”

Gutierrez-Garcia has three children, the police statement notes.

Neighbor Michelle Young told Fox 31, “It’s unlike her for her not to be [home] at all,” and added, “It’s really weird.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Rita Gutierrez-Garcia Longmont Fire, Police and OEM/Facebook

According to police, Gutierrez-Garcia and her friends celebrated St. Patrick’s Day on Saturday evening at two locations: a bar called the Speakeasy and a restaurant called Breaker’s Grill.

Rita was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt with black leggings when she vanished. She stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weights 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Rita Gutierrez-Garcia Longmont Fire, Police and OEM/Facebook

• For more compelling true crime coverage, follow our Crime magazine on Flipboard.

Investigators believe as many as eight people may have been in the area of where Gutierrez-Garcia was last seen at the time she was last seen.

Anyone with any information about Gutierrez-Garcia is asked to contact the Longmont Police Department at (303) 651-8501.