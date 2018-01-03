Missing Colo. Teen Who Posted on Facebook About Alleged Stalker Is Found Dead

A Colorado woman reported missing days after receiving a protection order against a man she alleged was harassing her was found dead Saturday in a wooded area north of Denver, PEOPLE confirms.

Natalie Bollinger, 19, was last last seen leaving her family’s home Thursday afternoon and reported missing later that evening, according to a Broomfield Police Department news release. On Saturday, a passerby discovered a body believed to belong to the teenager in a wooded area on the side of a road in Adams County.

In a statement released Tuesday, the Adams County Sheriffs Office confirmed the body was Bollinger’s. The cause of death is still under investigation.

Weeks before she was reported missing, Bollinger posted a warning on Facebook to family and friends of man she said was harassing her.

“Hey y’all, I have a public announcement… there is a man Shawn Schwartz. I met this man when I was young. I ran into him about 2 years ago,” Bollinger wrote on Dec. 13. “Long story short, I became friends w him. I helped him out w rides and stuff. I moved to [Virginia]. He drove across country to see me.. slept behind my work for weeks.”

“He’s sent emails for over a year close to everyday, harassing me. Making numerous account until I block him again. Threatening my family, telling me he’ll kill himself in front of me, and sending my friends and family harassing messages as well,” she further alleged.

A Bloomfield police spokesperson tells PEOPLE during their missing persons investigation they were made aware of a protection order filed by Bollinger against Schwartz. On Dec. 22, the order was granted by an Adams County judge, the Boulder Daily Camera reports.

Schwartz cooperated with police at the time, the police spokesperson said. It is unclear whether Adams County deputies are in contact with Schwartz in connection with Bollinger’s death, a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson tells PEOPLE.

No suspects have named at this time.

In a video posted on Facebook, Schwartz denied involvement in the teen’s disappearance.

In a Facebook message to the Boulder Daily Camera, Schwartz said he was “still trying to stay out of the way and let the cops do their jobs.”

PEOPLE reached out to Schwartz via Facebook but did not hear back.

Anyone with information pertaining to Bollinger’s death is urged to call 303-654-1850 or 303-288-1535.