Family-of-8's Missing Child Found in the Water Weeks After Their SUV Plunged Off Calif. Cliff

A body found last week near where a Washington family plummeted off a cliff in Northern California has been identified as one of the family’s three missing children, PEOPLE confirms.

The Mendocino County Coroner Division announced on Tuesday that through DNA analysis the remains of 12-year-old Ciera Hart were positively identified, according to a news release obtained by PEOPLE.

Authorities also confirmed that the girl’s name was Ciera — not “Siera,” as previously reported — and that she was 12 years old at the time of the crash, not 15, as they had said.

Parents Jennifer and Sarah Hart and their six kids are presumed dead after their car plunged 100 feet down to the ocean off the Pacific Coast Highway sometime in late March. Their SUV was found on March 26.

Shortly after discovering the wreck, five members of the family were found dead at the bottom of the cliff, including Jennifer and Sarah. Ciera’s body was found on April 7 in the water nearby.

Only two Harts kids — Devonte, 15, and 16-year-old Hannah — remain unaccounted for, but are feared dead, as the search continues for them both.

Authorities have said that dental records could not be used to identify Ciera’s body because they were unable to locate a dentist who treated the kids, who were homeschooled.

Investigators have said information pulled from the vehicle’s software indicated it may have been purposefully driven off the cliff.

In later comments, law enforcement was more emphatic.

“I’m to the point where I no longer am calling this an accident. I’m calling it a crime,” Mendocino County Sheriff Tom Allman said during an appearance last week on HLN.

Key questions remain about the incident, however, such as when it occurred and why the family was traveling in California hundreds of miles from their home. A motive has also not been publicly confirmed.

The Hart family Thomas Boyd/The Oregonian/AP

While some friends describe a seemingly loving family, the Harts had a history of child abuse. Records previously obtained by PEOPLE show that while they lived in Minnesota before moving to Oregon, Sarah pleaded guilty to domestic assault after hitting daughter Abigail, then 6.

On Friday, California Highway Patrol Capt. Bruce Carpenter said at a news conference that toxicology reports found Jennifer, who was behind the wheel, had a blood alcohol level of 0.102. (The legal limit is .08.)

Wife Sarah and two of their children had high levels of an ingredient that is also found in Benadryl, Carpenter said.

Toxicology reports for the third child and Ciera are pending. No one in the car was wearing a seat belt at the time of the wreck.