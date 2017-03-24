Missing Texas Woman’s Friend Remembers Their Final Conversation Before She Vanished

Texas woman Christina Morris, 23, has been missing for three years. Authorities say they know who kidnapped her — but not where she might be.

“Where is Christina Morris? We don’t know,” prosecutors said at the trial last year for her convicted kidnapper, 27-year-old Enrique Arochi. “Imagine how difficult it is when you can’t say goodbye? When you can’t have a funeral because you don’t know where her body is?”

Morris’ disappearance will be featured in Friday night’s episode of Dateline, on NBC. In an exclusive clip, one of Morris’ friends remembers the last moments he saw her.

Steven Nickerson tells Dateline‘s Josh Mankiewicz how Morris had decided to drive home about 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 30, 2014, after she and a group of their friends had been out drinking in Plano, Texas.

Nickerson says Morris “wanted me to take her home,” but he was too inebriated to drive. She hadn’t had much to drink and decided to drive herself.

“I told her if she felt like when she got to her car that she couldn’t drive, to call me and I’d walk back and get her, and we’d walk back and sleep there — sleep it off,” Nickerson remembers.

Instead, investigators say Morris walked to her car with Arochi, reportedly another of their group. He was seen pulling out of the parking garage three minutes later, but she was never seen again.

Dateline‘s episode on Morris’ disappearance airs Friday (10 p.m. ET) on NBC.