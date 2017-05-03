Missing California 5-Year-Old Boy Gone for Nearly 2 Weeks as Police Offer $10,000 Reward

The last time anyone saw Aramazd Andressian Jr., he was enjoying himself at Disneyworld. The 5-year-old and his father spent April 20 at the theme park and left around midnight.

That was nearly two weeks ago, but the boy hasn’t been seen since. Now, authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information.

Last week, police arrested the boy’s father, 35-year-old Aramazd Andressian Sr., on suspicion of one count of child endangerment and one count of child abduction. Days later, they released Andressian Sr., citing “insufficient evidence.”

Aramazd Jr. was supposed to be dropped off by his father in San Marino on Saturday April 22, but the man failed to show. Instead, police say that the 35-year-old father was found passed out near his car in a nearby park. The boy was nowhere to be found.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

On Monday, Andressian issued a statement about what happened.

“There has been a great deal of speculation regarding the timeline around his disappearance,” Andressian wrote. “The last time I saw my son was on Saturday morning, the 22nd, at Arroyo Park near my home in South Pasadena. After breakfast Aramazd Jr. wanted to go to the park before we were to meet his mother for a custody exchange at 9:00 a.m.”

“In one moment, I was at the park with my son, and then I found myself waking up in Huntington Memorial Hospital hours later,” he continued. “I was told that a good Samaritan found me unconscious on the ground near my car, with young Aramazd nowhere in sight. I can only speculate that I must have been attacked in the park, given my unresponsive state and subsequent physical condition.”

“My family and I are heartbroken and grief-stricken that Aramazd Jr. is missing and may be in harm’s way,” the statement concludes. “I am pleading with the public to come forward with any knowledge of Aramazd Jr.’s whereabouts or information regarding the circumstances leading up to his disappearance.”

A spokesperson for the LAPD tells PEOPLE that the investigation into the boy’s disappearance is continuing, but declined to give further details.

Aramazd Jr. is approximately 3 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 55 lbs. Police say he was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt and plaid shorts or a gray-and-white-striped shirt with gray sweatpants. He has a mole on the bottom of his right shoulder.

Anyone with tips on the ongoing case can call the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500 or South Pasadena police at 626-403-7297.