Missing Bulldog Whose Skateboarding Videos Went Viral Was Allegedly Stolen by Indiana Man

An Indiana man has been accused of stealing a missing English bulldog whose skateboarding videos earned him online celebrity.

PEOPLE confirms Reid Albrecht, 22, was charged last week with two counts of theft after police in Carmel, Indiana, linked him to the disappearance of the bulldog Gus, who is still missing.

According to a statement from Carmel police, Albrecht was arrested last Wednesday for allegedly taking Gus back on Oct. 6, 2017.

“Through an extensive investigation, the Carmel Police Criminal Investigations Division along with the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office was able to link Albrecht to the theft and file the charges,” the statement reads.

On a Facebook page dedicated to finding Gus, his owners, the Kiger family, thanked their supporters while reiterating there is a $4,000 reward for information leading to his finding.

“While we are encouraged that an arrest was made, unfortunately we are uncertain where Gus is,” the family writes online. “We want to thank the Carmel Police Department and the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office for all their hard work on our case.”

Gus was taken from the Kigers’ front yard, according to police.

Video footage of Gus riding a skateboard was shared on social media sites, with at least one going viral with over 200,000 views.

Albrecht learned of the new charges while incarcerated on an unrelated charge.

Albrecht remains in police custody on $5,000 bail.

Anyone with information about Gus is asked to call 317-430-0926 or send the tip in an email to gusfindme@gmail.com.

Albrecht’s lawyer was not immediately available for comment.