Missing American-Canadian Couple Found Dead and Duct-Taped in Belize Days After Vanishing

Drew DeVoursney had it all planned out.

A 36-year-old Marine Corps veteran, DeVoursney moved to Belize in December but would be flying to Georgia in May. His girlfriend, Francesca Matus, was scheduled to leave Belize as well and return to her native Toronto, while DeVoursney would head to Atlanta, where he’d been accepted to a local technical school to learn how to operate heavy equipment.

But they never made it home.

According to DeVoursney’s family and multiple news reports, the couple vanished last week after leaving a local bar in Belize. They were last seen about 11 p.m. on April 25, DeVoursney’s mother, Char DeVoursney, tells PEOPLE.

Matus, 52, was to fly out first, on April 26. But Char says a friend who was going to drive her to the airport that morning arrived at her home to find she wasn’t there — and neither was her vehicle.

On Monday afternoon, her and Drew’s bodies were reportedly found in a remote area near the village of Chan Chen in Belize’s Corozal Ditrict, bordering the southeastern tip of Mexico.

Char says the couple’s hands had been duct-taped and that she was told they were killed and left in a remote area, with their vehicle found in good condition about 10 miles away.

She says she has been in touch daily with the U.S. Embassy, who has been providing limited information from Belize police as the investigation continues.

“They wouldn’t tell us how they were murdered, but they said they were murdered,” she says.

Authorities have not released details about the nature of the deaths, ABC News reports. But the Toronto Star reported Tuesday, citing local police, that the deaths are being investigated as homicides.

Belize police and the U.S. State Department did not return messages seeking comment. U.S. officials told ABC News they are aware of the case.

Austin Jean, a spokesperson for Canada’s Global Affairs department, tells PEOPLE in a statement: “Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the Canadian citizen who passed away in Belize. Consular services are being provided to the family during this difficult time. Canadian consular officials continue to liaise with local authorities to gather additional information.”

Jean declined to provide more information, citing the privacy of Matus’ family.

Char says Drew’s younger brother, David, has headed to Belize to retrieve his body as funeral details are pending. A GoFundMe page has been created to help “with anything,” she says.

She hopes for more information this afternoon on what happened. She notes that Drew did not have any conflicts in Belize and, she was told, the area where he lived had a low crime rate.

“I don’t know anything yet,” she says.

‘My Adventure Boy’

Drew’s mother says she had a nickname for him: “I always called him ‘my adventure boy.’ ”

“He just kept pursuing the next thing he wanted to do and he was really good at it,” she says.

Drew was born in Georgia but grew up in Nashville, Tennessee — the son of a singer-songwriter dad — and he attended college in North Carolina on a soccer and academic scholarship, Char says.

But after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, he dropped out and enlisted as a Marine, ultimately serving two tours in Afghanistan before returning for two more years as a contractor.

David, two years his junior, served in the Air Force for 10 years, doing seven tours in the Middle East, Char says. He was an aerial gunner and performed search and rescue operations.

She says she’s not quite sure where their military drive came from (though she jokes that they loved their G.I Joe action figures as kids).

Having two sons serve overseas “was very, very stressful,” Char tells PEOPLE. But what’s happened to Drew is something else.

“[I’ve] been through so much with both of them doing so many tours in Afghanistan and Iraq — and then going through all that, he [Drew] always stayed in touch,” she explains. “So when he wasn’t in touch with this happening, we knew something was really weird.”

“You can imagine me worrying about him doing the military thing,” she continues. “This was much more worrisome, going through this process of not knowing.”

Until his death, David was often on the move, back and forth across the U.S. and internationally, his mom says. “He wasn’t going to stay still somewhere.”

After the Marines and his contractor job, having worked stints in Charleston, South Carolina, and on solar panel farms in California — with a period in between learning how to work on oil rigs in Texas — Drew headed to Belize, Char says.

He’d trained as a master diver in Florida.

“Part of his plan was to go to Belize and teach people how to dive,” she says. He bought four acres of land there about four years ago, as an investment, and had been back and forth to Belize before returning in December.

He met Matus, his girlfriend, about two or three months ago, Char says. Matus was planning to return to Toronto and Drew planned to return to Georgia, to join David at a technical school in the Atlanta area.

He’d already been accepted and, on the day he disappeared, he was going to buy his return ticket, Char says. She last spoke to him two weeks ago. He told her he was coming home.

PEOPLE’s efforts to reach Matus’ friends and family were unsuccessful Tuesday, but some of those who knew her mourned her on Facebook. One person wrote, “Her smile was infectious and could light up a room. She had such a zest for life and will be deeply missed.”

Another echoed that, writing, “May your free spirit live in those you left behind.”

According to some of Matus’ Facebook friends, she had two sons.

“Woke up this morning with the gut wrenching realization that this isn’t a bad dream,” a cousin wrote. “You are so very loved and I promise we will find out who did this to you.”

‘Day 1 of Justice’

Drew’s best friend, Brandon Barfield, created the GoFundMe in the wake of his disappearance. On Tuesday, he wrote about his friend’s death and what comes next.

“Today is Day 1 because it is the beginning to finding out the truth about what happened to Drew and Francesca,” wrote Barfield, who previously served with Drew in Iraq. “It breaks my heart knowing that Drew and I have survived so many near death situations and laughed about it, and now I have to bring his body home.

“Today is Day 1 of Justice. I will not let anyone to allow his death be the end of it all. Today is the day where I demand answers to so many questions all of us have.”