Minnesota Girl, 15, Who Escaped Month-Long Captivity Was Allegedly Hanged, Raped, and Almost Drowned: Documents

Court documents obtained by PEOPLE contain disturbing details in the case of a 15-year-old Minnesota girl who authorities allege was held captive for nearly a month by three men who tortured and repeatedly raped her before she escaped by swimming across a lake.

According to the documents, the girl told investigators she constantly feared for her life, and said her alleged assailants tried drowning her twice and at one point tied a rope around the girl’s neck and hung her from the ceiling.

The documents allege Thomas Barker, 32, and Steven Powers, 20, forced the teen to consume alcohol and cocaine. The girl told police she was allegedly threatened into performing sex acts on the two men, who also had forcible intercourse with her.

According to the documents, the girl fought off Barker when he allegedly tried holding her head underwater. She alleged to police she was forced by the men to hang from a rope until she was unable to breathe.

The girl, who PEOPLE is not naming, was last seen on Aug. 8 leaving her home in Alexandria, Minnesota.

A separate Alexandria Police Department statement says the teen was found on Tuesday running through a field in adjoining Grant County, Minnesota. The shoeless, waterlogged teen happened upon a stranger and told them who she was and asked them to call 911.

According to police, the girl told them she had been abducted several weeks earlier, and then she led detectives to the men who were allegedly responsible.

Barker, Powers, and a third man — 31-year-old Joshua Holby — have all been charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment and assault. They are being held without bail and have not yet entered pleas.

Attorneys for Barker and Holby could not be reached for comment Friday; Powers has yet to retain an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Court records allege the teen was approached by Barker, a friend of her father’s, outside her home around 11 p.m. on Aug. 8. He allegedly told the girl his son had been misbehaving, and hoped she would counsel him.

Barker allegedly drove the girl to his residence in Carlos, Minnesota, where he restrained her with zip ties at gun point, court documents state.

Barker and Holby are roommates, according to investigators; investigators suspect Holby also allegedly “took part in the assaults, as did Mr. Powers, who arrived at the home about [two] weeks following the abduction.”

The documents state Powers was instructed not to enter Barker’s room when Barker and Holby left him in their home. But the documents allege his curiosity got the better of him and he went into the bedroom where he found the girl in the locked closet.

“Powers did not free [her], nor did he contact law enforcement,” the documents allege.

The sexual assaults happened regularly over the last few weeks, police allege. The girl was also allegedly recently taken from the home to “various locations including a cornfield and a foreclosed property in Grant County,” according to the police statement.

And then, on Tuesday, she was left alone for the first time in 29 days, and made her alleged escape.

She fled to several nearby homes, seeking aid, apparently without success, before swimming across part of Thompson Lake to locate a residence where someone could assist her, police said.

Authorities allege the girl spent much of her captivity locked in a closet with a working television set and a fan.

She told police her alleged kidnappers fed her, bringing her fast food meals to subsist on.

She was reunited with her family on Tuesday.

The girl’s family has requested privacy, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. But her mother did reportedly post a photo on social media of the two reunited on Tuesday night, with the girl smiling and her hair still wet.

“This remains an ongoing investigation and many details about what happened are still to be learned,” the statement from police says. “Investigators are attempting to identify the specific cornfields through which the suspects drove with [the teen]. They are also hoping to locate [her] shoes and pants, which were lost as she swam for help.”