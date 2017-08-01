‘Is There Any Remorse?’ Minn. Financial Advisor Allegedly Killed in Her Office by Suspect Fleeing Police

A Minnesota financial advisor was fatally shot in her office on Saturday by a man who was allegedly fleeing police after a home invasion, a news release from the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office states.

Beverly Cory, 48, was found dead in her Mendota Heights office of a single gunshot wound to the head, the release states.

At 9 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a separate home invasion by a male armed with a pistol near Cory’s office, the release states. Lucifer Nguyen, 44, allegedly entered the home, demanded cash and fled the scene in a white vehicle.

As officers reported to the invasion, they spotted Nyugen’s vehicle and attempted to stop him, but Nyugen allegedly drove away and crashed into a pond, the release states.

Nyugen allegedly fled from the crash, and subsequently, police received a call that he had entered a senior care facility, the release states. An employee at the facility alleged to officers that Nyugen had forced her into a closet and demanded her work keys.

According to the release, as officers were dispatched to the senior living center and the residents were being evacuated, police received another call from Cory’s office building across the street that there was blood seeping under the door of one of the suites.

Officers arrived at Cory’s suite and found her fatally shot in the head.

Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie tells PEOPLE that the details regarding the confrontation in Cory’s suite are unclear.

Linda Johnson, one of Cory’s five sisters, tells PEOPLE Cory was a financial advisor for Edward Jones who always worked on Saturday mornings for her clients’ convenience.

“Most of her clients worked during the week,” Johnson explains. “She would go in on Saturdays so they wouldn’t have to take off work to go to her. She always made office hours outside of the normal business days.”

Johnson says Cory was very close with her nieces and nephews, and that “she was the most kind, loving, jolly person that you would ever meet.”

“Everybody will remember her smile,” she adds.

Nyugen allegedly evaded authorities Saturday and remained at large over the weekend. At around 11:30 Monday night, police found Nyugen and arrested him without incident, Leslie tells PEOPLE.

“Why couldn’t you let her live?” Johnson wonders. “Why couldn’t you just take her car? Is there any remorse?”

According to the Star Tribune, Nyugen has a criminal history in Minnesota of misdemeanor theft, careless driving, and drunken driving convictions.

Nyugen has been charged with second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and kidnapping, according to the news release. Information regarding his preliminary court date or attorney were unavailable.

As for Cory’s family, they mourn the loss of the woman who, according to Johnson, “wouldn’t hurt a fly.”

“She was so helpful, always,” Johnson says. “She would give you the shirt off her back.”