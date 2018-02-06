Parents Grieve Death of Minn. Toddler Allegedly Shaken by Daycare Owner: He Was 'Bundle of Joy'

A home daycare provider is facing two counts of murder in Minnesota, where authorities have accused her of shaking a toddler boy so severely that he sustained fatal brain injuries, PEOPLE confirms.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by PEOPLE, Sylwia Pawlak-Reynolds, 42, allegedly told investigators she discovered Gabriel Cooper limp in a highchair on July 12, 2017 in her Minneapolis daycare center.

The warrant states that Pawlak-Reynolds told police the boy’s eyes were partially closed and his tongue was sticking out slightly. She called 911, and officers arrived to find her attempting to resuscitate the child.

It was only Gabriel’s third day at the center. The boy was declared brain dead on July 13, and died on July 16 — two days after his first birthday.

According to the warrant, a doctor determined Gabriel’s injuries “were consistent with severe shaking.”

The autopsy further found “traumatic injury to [Gabriel’s] brain, neck and eyes that is consistent with an acceleration-deacceleration injury,” the warrant states, adding that a nonprescription antihistamine was also found in the child’s bloodstream, though his parents allegedly told investigators they never gave Gabriel the drug.

The boy died from cardiac arrest due to severe brain swelling.

Pawlak-Reynolds lost her license on Sept. 21, the warrant states. She has also lost custody of her two children: a 9-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy.

The warrant states the autopsy showed bleeding on Gabriel’s brain and hemorrhages in both eyes “that were too numerous to count.”

Pawlak-Reynolds allegedly told police Gabriel had been crying loudly that morning. She left him for only a minute after placing him in a highchair on her back patio. She left the boy with a snack and some milk, the warrant states.

She returned to check on the children, including Gabriel’s older sister, and found him unresponsive, the warrant alleges.

Before that, Pawlak-Reynolds said the boy seemed fine, according to the warrant. But Gabriel’s parents told police he was crying when they dropped him off.

Police have yet to detain Pawlak-Reynolds, but a warrant for her arrest on two counts of second-degree murder was approved Monday.

She does not have a lawyer, according to court records accessed by PEOPLE.

PEOPLE was unable to reach the Cooper family.

Speaking to the Star Tribune on Monday, Joe Cooper said his son was “a bundle of joy” who “was always smiling, was happy and realistically was the light of our lives.”

“All I know is that I left my son in her care, and a couple of hours later I was on the way to the hospital with him,” he said.