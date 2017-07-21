Minneapolis Police Chief Resigns amid Controversy Surrounding Shooting of Justine Damond

Minneapolis Police Chief Janeé Harteau resigned from her position on Friday, following calls for her removal after the controversial shooting of an Australian bride-to-be.

Harteau released a statement via the Minneapolis Police Department’s Facebook page, writing that her resignation came after “deep reflection.”

“Over the 30+ years that I’ve served as a police officer in the City of Mpls, moving up through the ranks to Police Chief, I have woken up every day knowing that this job is not about me,” her statement began.

“It is about the members of the communities that we serve and the police officers who protect our residents,” she continued, before adding that the shooting death of Justine Damond did “not reflect the training and procedures we’ve developed as a Department.”

RELATED VIDEO: Australian Bride-to-Be Fatally Shot by Minnesota Police After Calling 911 to Report Possible Assault

“Despite the MPD’s many accomplishments under my leadership over these many years and my love for the City, I have to put the communities we serve first,” she wrote. “I’ve decided I am willing to step aside to let a fresh set of leadership eyes see what more can be done for the MPD to be the very best it can be. The city of Minneapolis deserves the very best.”

Harteau said in a press conference Thursday that Damond’s death was “unnecessary” and that the Sydney native “didn’t have to die.”

The police chief had been on vacation when the shooting occurred, but returned to work on Thursday.

She also said that the shooting was “one individual’s actions” and did not reflect on the police department, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

Harteau had been under growing pressure to speak out about Officer Mohamed Noor’s shooting of Damond, with some questioning why she wouldn’t cut her vacation short in order to address the investigation, CBS Minnesota reports.

She was recently named one of Fortune Magazine’s top 50 world leaders. Harteau was the city’s first female and first gay police chief.

On Saturday, a Minneapolis police officer allegedly shot Damond through the drivers-side window of a police squad car. She was set to marry her fiancé Don Damond, whose name she had already taken.