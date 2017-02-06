Mom Confronts the Man Who Drowned Their Infant Son: ‘Why Would You Do That?’

The mother of a 3-month-old boy who was drowned last summer tearfully confronted the man who killed their child at a sentencing hearing last week in Wisconsin.

“Of all the things in the world to do, I don’t know how you would even get that thought in your mind,” Marilyn Brown told Sean Flowers on Friday in a Milwaukee courtroom, where he was sentenced to 38 years in prison, according to the Journal Sentinel.

“Out of all the things you did to me and everything I put up with, you had to take my baby, my only son?” Brown said during the emotional hearing, according to WITI.

“I still can’t believe you did that,” she said. “Why Sean? Why would you do that to him, to me, my family, people you don’t even know?”

Flowers, 25, pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless homicide in December, court records show. According to the Sentinel, authorities say that on July 30, 2016, he drowned his infant son, Sean Flowers III, after a conflict with Brown — wading deep into a nearby pond and then holding the child underwater because he was upset with Brown’s behavior at a family birthday party.

Flowers’ sister tried to stop him as he left the party with the child that July day, but he punched her, the Sentinel reports. She then called police, who found the family gathered at the water’s edge after they had urged Flowers to leave the boy alone.

They were unable to swim, according to the paper.

A witness did follow Flowers into the water to try and save the child, but he was fought off, according to the Sentinel and WITI. The witness later told police that while in the pond, Flowers said, “Abraham killed his son, Isaac. Jesus will forgive me.”

Flowers told a judge at his sentencing that he is still “unsure” why he killed his son, but he’s seeking help, according to the Journal Sentinel. “I know there’s something wrong with me,” he said.

Brown previously accused Flowers of abuse, according to WITI.

I’m ashamed of myself,” he said in court, according to WITI. “I just want to say I’m deeply sorry.”

The station reports that, according to the criminal complaint against him, Flowers told police soon after his arrest that “he was going to burn in hell for killing his son and the police would be blessed for saving him.”

The witness who fought Flowers for the child also spoke at his sentencing, according to WITI, saying he was forever marked by the drowning.

“I have the memory of holding a dead child in my hand,” he said. “You can’t erase that.”

Efforts Monday to reach Brown and Flowers’ family were unsuccessful. Neither a prosecutor’s spokeswoman nor Flowers’ defense attorney immediately responded to messages seeking comment.