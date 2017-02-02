Breitbart Editor Milo Yiannopoulos Forced to Cancel Appearance at U.C. Berkeley After Protests Turn Violent

Milo Yiannopoulos, an editor at the conservative website Breitbart News, was forced to cancel a speaking engagement at the University of California, Berkeley after protests turned violent on Wednesday.

The planned appearance was canceled two hours before the event was set to begin, after a crowd of more than 1,500 gathered outside the venue, according to a statement released by the university.

According to the statement, Yiannopoulos left the campus shortly after being escorted away from the event.

“Of paramount importance this evening was the campus’s commitment to ensure the safety and security of those attending the event, the speaker, those who came to engage in lawful protest, as well as members of the public and the Berkeley campus community,” the statement read.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the violence and unlawful behavior that was on display and deeply regret that those tactics will now overshadow the efforts to engage in legitimate and lawful protest against the performer’s presence and perspectives,” it continued.

The event was planned by the Berkeley College Republicans and not by the university. Yiannopoulos, 32, called into Fox News, saying, “I think tonight is… a horrible spectacle and very humiliating for American higher education.”

Milo Yiannopoulos: “I think tonight is…a horrible spectacle and very humiliating for American higher education.” pic.twitter.com/2B6wZV7S7z — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 2, 2017

Yiannopoulos responded to the protests on his Facebook page, writing that he had been evacuated after “violent left-wing protesters tore down barricades, lit fire, threw rocks and Roman candles at the windows and breached the ground floor of the building.”

Protesters could be seen throwing fireworks at police and at the student union center on campus, according to CNN. It was also reported that protestors were seen tearing down metal barriers, smashing windows of the student center and setting a fire outside of the building.

This is not the first time an appearance of Yiannopoulos was protested by university students. A protest at the University of Washington left a 25-year-old man shot in the stomach on Inauguration Day.

Protests also occurred last month at the University of California, Davis, where Yiannopoulos was set to speak. That event was also cancelled.

Yiannopoulos has called himself a Donald Trump supporter and has been named an “Internet troll” for comments that have been criticized as racist, misogynist, anti-Muslim and white supremacist. He was banned from Twitter after allegedly inciting racist harassment against actress and comedian Leslie Jones, 49, this past summer.