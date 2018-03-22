Did an Arizona Girl Missing for 19 Years Leave a Note Scrawled on a Dollar Bill in Wisconsin?

More than 19 years ago, Mikelle Biggs — then 11 years old — went missing while waiting for an ice cream truck outside her Mesa, Arizona, home.

“It’s a 19-year-old case, so we don’t get many tips or phone calls anymore,” Det. Steve Berry, spokesman for the Mesa Police Department, tells PEOPLE. “But if we get one, we certainly follow through on it and investigate until we determine it’s not valid.”

On March 14, police received a new tip to investigate.

More than 1,700 miles away from where Biggs lived, detectives at Neenah Police Department in Wisconsin received a report about a dollar bill with the following message written on its border: “My name is Mikel (sic) Biggs kidnapped From Mesa AZ I’m Alive.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Neenah Investigator Adam Streubel questioned the bill’s authenticity, telling The Arizona Republic that the girl’s name is misspelled. He added that it would be extremely difficult to determine how the bill — which was printed in 2009 — wound up in Wisconsin or how many people exchanged it.

Berry says Mesa authorities plan to find out as much as they can about the bill.

“It’s problematic with a dollar bill. It literally could have been in another country two days ago. Who knows where it’s been? Someone gets on a plane with it in their pocket and it moves from here to there or wherever,” Berry explains.

He adds, “We have excellent forensic folks here and we’ll certainly do anything we can, interview anyone we need to, and hopefully we’ll learn something new out of this.”

• For more compelling True Crime coverage, follow our Crime magazine on Flipboard

On Jan. 2, 1999, Biggs and her younger sister Kimber were playing outside. Kimber went to her house to speak with their mother, who told her to get her sister. Within 90 seconds, Mikelle Biggs had disappeared without a trace. Her bicycle was left in the street.

Nearly 20 years later, Kimber has a Facebook page, Justice for Mikelle Biggs, for family and friends to share memories of Mikelle and grieve collectively. Kimber told the Republic that she was suspicious of the dollar bill’s authenticity.

“I don’t believe she would have written it, as the circumstances of it don’t make much sense,” she told the Republic. “There’s always that bit of hope, but I think right now we just want it to lead to someone who knows something.”