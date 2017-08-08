Mighty Ducks Actor Shaun Weiss Arrested for Alleged Possession of Methamphetamine in California

The actor who played Goldberg, the goalie in the Mighty Ducks films franchise, was arrested last week in California after allegedly being found with methamphetamine, PEOPLE confirms.

Shaun Weiss, 37, was arrested at around 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 2 in Burbank, a spokesperson with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department tells PEOPLE.

He was allegedly seen stumbling around a property near Warner Bros. studios and responding officers arrested him for possession of a controlled substance, a spokesperson with the Burbank Police Department tells PEOPLE.

Weiss’ bail was initially set at $20,000 but is now $10,000, a Burbank PD spokesperson tells PEOPLE. He is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

It is unclear whether he has entered a plea or retained an attorney. Weiss’ manager did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

Weiss got his first taste of fame as a young teenager when he starred in the popular 1992 film about an embattled lawyer, played by Emilio Estevez, who coaches a kids hockey team. He returned for his role as the chatty, beloved goalie in the next two installments of the franchise.

In the years that followed, Weiss landed roles on King of Queens, Freaks and Geeks, Boy Meets World and more. However, he is largely remembered for his role as the talkative hockey player.