Mich. Woman Admits Fatally Beating Husband and Their Dog to Put Them 'Out of Their Misery'

A Michigan woman pleaded guilty last week to second-degree murder in the beating death of her husband and their dog, according to court documents reviewed by PEOPLE.

Yvonne Cortis, 60, appeared in front of an Oakland County judge on Friday and pleaded guilty in the slaying. She also pleaded guilty to one count of torturing and killing an animal. The murder charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

On Nov. 30, 2015, Cortis called 911 after fatally beating husband Gregory Cortis and their Labrador Retriever at their home, telling officers they were “no longer suffering,” according to pretrial testimony reported by the Milford newspaper.

Investigators believe Yvonne severely beat both her spouse and their pet with a large metal rod: Authorities have said Gregory was found “with significant head and torso trauma” and their dog suffered “serious head injuries.”

“While officers were speaking with Yvonne, she admitted to them that she struck [Gregory and the dog] both with the crowbar. She said that they were both sick and [she] was putting them out of their misery,” Milford Police Detective Sgt. Scott Tarasiewicz reportedly testified in December 2015.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Gregory died nearly two weeks later from blunt force trauma with complications. The Cortis’ dog died from complications more than a month later, according to reports.

“This was an intense domestic violence crime,” Milford Police Chief Tom Lindberg said at the time. “This incident will have long-term dramatic effects on every member of this family.”

Yvonne will appear in front of the judge on Jan. 3 for sentencing. Her attorney did not return a call for comment.