Michigan Woman Convicted of Murder After Pet Parrot Repeats ‘Don’t F—ing Shoot’ in Victim’s Voice

A Michigan woman was convicted on Wednesday of murdering her husband in a case that became famous because the husband’s pet parrot repeated his pleas for mercy.

Glenna Duram, 49, was found guilty of murdering her husband Martin Duram, 46, the Associated Press reports. He was shot five times in May 2015. Glenna was found in their home with a head wound in what prosecutors said was a suicide attempt, according to the AP.

Martin’s ex-wife, Christina Keller, told the AP that after Martin’s murder, the pet parrot, Bud, repeated, “don’t f—ing shoot” in his voice. Keller took ownership of Bud after Martin’s death.

Keller told Wood TV in 2016 that the African gray parrot often repeated the phrase in Martin’s voice and mimicked an argument between two people, who sounded like Martin and Glenna Duram.

Police originally believed Glenna was a victim in the incident, but became a suspect partly on testimony from the parrot.

Keller and Martin’s relatives told the outlet they believed the birth witnessed the shooting.

“I’m hearing two people in an intense argument,” Keller said. “Two people that I know, voices that I recognize.”

Glenna will be sentenced Aug. 28 for the murder and a felony firearm charge. FOX 17 reports she faces life in prison.