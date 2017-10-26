Michigan Teens Accused in Overpass Killing Allegedly Threw Items in Prior Incidents

The five teenagers accused of killing a Michigan man by allegedly throwing a rock from an overpass had allegedly thrown items from overpasses multiple times before the fatal incident, Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell tells PEOPLE.

“There’s a continuing behavior,” Pickell alleges. “These [aren’t] pranks. They’re deliberate, intentional actions that knowingly could hurt people.”

Kyle Anger, 17, Alex Miller, 15, Mark Sekelsky, 16, Mikaydyn Payne, 16, and Trevor Gray, 15, have been charged as adults with second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit second-degree murder and malicious destruction of property. On Oct. 18, Kenneth Andrew White, 32, was hit by a rock allegedly thrown by the teens while he was in the passenger seat of a vehicle.

The teens allegedly threw more than a dozen rocks, striking multiple moving vehicles, including a van in which White was riding. After the vehicle was hit, Pickell says, the teens went to a local McDonald’s.

According to Pickel, in previous weeks, the teens allegedly threw items like a tire, a chair and a shopping cart in other incidents.

“In the last 30 days there were a number of incidents on all of the [local] overpasses and one in Saginaw, which happened within the last 10 days,” Pickell says.

According to Pickell, days before White was killed, the teens threw a chair and shopping cart from an overpass onto a highway in Saginaw County, just north of Genesee.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

On Tuesday the teens pleaded not guilty to charges. They are being held behind bars without bond, Pickell says. Attorney information for the teens was not available Thursday.

White’s family plans on attending every court hearing.

“I just want justice to be served and for them to show some sort of remorse. I want them to know what they did was wrong.” Aimee Cagle, White’s fiancée tells PEOPLE. “And for them to prosecuted to the full extent that they can be.”

A GoFundMe page has been created to raise money for White’s burial expenses.