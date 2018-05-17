Teen Girl Allegedly Murdered 'Verbally Abusive' Dad Who 'Teased Her About Being Fat'

A teenage girl in Michigian has been charged with murdering her father on Mother’s Day, according to multiple news reports.

Police reportedly say the altercation was sparked by “a disagreement over some life issues,” and the teen’s mom told local media that the girl’s father “would tease her about being fat.”

Eighteen-year-old Ameera Stokes was charged with first-degree murder after allegedly bludgeoning dad Donald Stokes’ head with a hammer before stabbing him in the chest on Sunday, according to local TV station WNEM.

Ameera allegedly called 911 on Sunday morning and told dispatchers that her father was dead, the outlet reports.

Police reported that Donald, 53, was found dead halfway down a flight of stairs at his Mt. Morris Township home. He appeared to have been hit in the head several times and stabbed, according to MLive.com and WNEM.

Police believe Ameera and David got into a fight before she allegedly killed him, MLive.com reports.

“It just appears as though they had a disagreement about some life issues and that basically is what ignited the situation,” Mt. Morris Township Chief Terence Green told the site. (Police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.)

Speaking to local station WJRT, Ameera’s mother, Gretchen Brasher, said her daughter had a difficult childhood and her relationship with her dad was strained.

“He was very verbally abusive,” Brasher claimed. “She [Ameera] had a belly, so he would tease her about being fat. He would like let her have an apple for dessert, while everybody else was having something better.”

Brasher told WJRT that when her daughter was 13, she allegedly stabbed one of her friends and was sent to a rehabilitation program instead of going to jail. In 2017, Ameera was released and went to live with her mother in Muncie, Indiana, Brasher said.

While noting that she felt her daughter deserved punishment, Brasher also said Ameera has mental health issues and has previously tried to kill herself. Brasher said she hopes the teen will receive treatment.

“I raised a person that’s capable of such horrific murder,” Brasher told the station. “I just can’t believe it.”

Ameera is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court May 24, according to MLive. It is unclear at this time whether she has an attorney or has entered a plea.

PEOPLE could not reach Brasher for comment.