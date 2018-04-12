Mich. Rape Suspect Allegedly Murdered Teenage Girl Before She Could Testify Against Him

A man who had bonded out of jail while awaiting trial in a rape case in Michigan has been accused of murdering the 16-year-girl who was scheduled to testify against him, PEOPLE confirms.

Quinn Anthony James, 42, is charged with premeditated first-degree murder, kidnapping and conspiracy. A second man has been charged with one count of conspiracy for allegedly assisting James in the murder of Mujey Dumbuya and then helping dispose of her body.

Mujey was last seen alive leaving her home to catch the bus to school on Jan. 24. When her family learned she never made it there, however, they reported her missing.

Four days later, Mujey’s body was found by a couple in Kalamazoo, about 50 miles away from her high school outside Grand Rapids.

Kent County prosecutors then revealed that Mujey was set to testify against James, her accused rapist, at his trial later this year.

In court documents released this week, the prosecution argued that forensic evidence connects James to Mujey’s clothes, according to the New York Times. What’s more, James was allegedly near Mujey’s home the night before she vanished and an identical kind of car to one he was driving was seen in the area where Mujey’s remains were later discovered.

That case started in mid-November, when Mujey and her family went to Kentwood Public School officials and stated that one of their employees allegedly sexually assaulted the girl over the summer

School officials contacted local law enforcement, who launched an investigation. James was arrested and terminated from his maintenance job, according to a statement released by the school district earlier this year.

During the investigation, Mujey told authorities James allegedly forced her to have sex with him multiple times, beginning when she was 15 years old.

Once, Mujey said, James allegedly raped her in a car parked in a school parking lot. She said that he allegedly told her moments before the attack, “There is something about you. I could stop, but I just can’t.”

When questioned by police, James allegedly admitted to having sex with Mujey, who was dating his nephew at the time, but claimed it was consensual, according to his arrest report.

James was charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct but was later released on a $100,000 bond and a “no contact” order with the teen.

An attorney for James did not immediately return PEOPLE’s call for comment.

James has pleaded not guilty to the sexual assault but has not yet entered a plea to the murder and kidnapping charges. He is being held without bond.

In a statement released to the media on Wednesday, Mujey’s mother, Fatmata Corneh, addressed James. “You have no idea what you have put me and my family through,” she wrote. “You broke us into pieces.”