Michigan Mother Allegedly Trapped Her Son in Their Car at a Cemetery Before Setting It on Fire

A Michigan mother was taken into custody on Tuesday after allegedly driving her son to a local cemetery, binding his hands in the vehicle and then setting the car on fire after leaving him inside, authorities said.

The boy survived but only after his mother freed him, the Monroe County, Michigan, Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday.

The 48-year-old woman from Frenchtown Township, Michigan, has been charged with attempted murder and arson. Both she and her son were taken to a local hospital for precautionary measures.

Authorities have declined to identify the mother, whom they allege drove her son to a cemetery in the family’s car on Tuesday. Once there, she tied his wrists and locked him inside the vehicle, investigators claim. She allegedly then ignited a fire in the trunk of the car — and later unsuccessfully attempted to light a fire using gasoline where the boy was sitting in the car.

After some time, the mother freed the boy from the vehicle and they walked away from the burning car to find help, the sheriff’s office said.

According to officials, the woman’s husband had called authorities to report that his wife may harm their son. At the same time, authorities responded to reports of a smoking vehicle.

Upon arrival, first responders located the vehicle but not the pair. When they were located, the mother and son were talking with a cemetery employee. The woman was arrested at the scene and booked into the Monroe County Jail.

It is unclear at this time whether she has an attorney or has entered a plea to her charges.