'Evil' Mich. Mom Locked Son, 4, in Closet for Days at a Time: 'You Were Attempting to Kill Him Slowly'

A Michigan woman who almost killed her then-4-year-old son by locking him in a closet for days at a time was sentenced to prison Friday, PEOPLE confirms.

Megan Schug was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison by a Calhoun County Circuit Court judge, a court official tells PEOPLE. In February, Schug pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree child abuse.

During Friday’s hearing, Judge Sarah Lincoln told the 24-year-old she was “possibly the most evil person who has ever been in this courtroom,” according to the Battle Creek Enquirer.

“You were attempting to kill him slowly,” Lincoln said Friday. “Had you wanted to kill this child you could have done it quicker and more painless but you subjected him to months if not years of prolonged suffering.”

In March 2017, Schug brought her frail son, Maloyd Gaines, to a local hospital. The boy had difficulty breathing and was nearly dead, according to the Enquirer. His feet had been bound and he had lost one toe to gangrene.

Hospital staff feared the boy would not live and transferred him to a hospital in Kalamazoo, where he was listed in critical condition, the Enquirer reports.

During a search of the boy’s home, which Schug shared with her boyfriend and her three other children, Battle Creek police discovered a closet with a lock on the outside, according to the Enquirer. Investigators learned Maloyd had been forced to live in the closet surrounded by his own waste.

Schug’s boyfriend, 36-year-old Isaac Miller, was charged with second-degree child abuse and on Monday pleaded no contest, according to the Enquirer.

Schug told the judge on Friday that she was sorry for the abuse. She said she locked her son in the closet to protect him Miller’s violence, the paper reports. But prosecutors argued none of Schug’s actions were undertaken out of love.

“Children were nothing more than a meal ticket for her,” Chief Assistant Calhoun County Prosecutor Daniel Buscher said in court, the Enquirer reports. “There are not adequate words for what she did to her own flesh and blood, let alone any child.”

Maloyd is currently being cared for by foster parents who plan on adopting him, according to the Enquirer. Calls to Schug’s attorney were not returned.