Mich. Man Hosting 21st Birthday Party Kills Himself After Accidentally Fatally Shooting Best Friend

A Michigan man celebrating his 21st birthday fatally shot himself after he accidentally shot and killed his best friend, according to multiple reports.

On Friday night, Zachary Woodcock was hosting a party for his 21st birthday at his Merrill apartment with best friend Richard Skillman, 21, according to MLive.

The group had been drinking alcohol for multiple hours when Woodcock went into his bedroom and then emerged with a gun. The handgun accidentally fired and a bullet struck Skillman in the chest, according to Saginaw County officials, the website reports.

“I heard the gun pop off,” a neighbor told WJRT. “I heard yelling and screaming and I came down to see if I could assist anybody.”

Emergency aid was given to Skillman, but he succumbed to his injuries at the scene, according to the station.

Authorities said that as aid was being given to Skillman, Woodcock left his apartment and fatally shot himself, ABC12 reports. He was taken to a local hospital, where later died from his injuries, according to WNEM.

During their investigation, authorities recovered approximately 10 guns from Woodcock’s apartment and Skillman’s car, authorities told WJRT.

“Any time there is alcohol involved and guns, that is a bad mix and almost nothing good is ever going to come of it,” Saginaw County Sheriff’s Lt. Mike Gomez told WJRT.