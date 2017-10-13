Michigan Man Accused of Murdering Ex-Girlfriend Who Vanished in September

Investigators in Michigan have filed a murder charge against a 38-year-old man believed to have been the last person to see his missing ex-girlfriend alive, PEOPLE confirms.

Andrew Hudson was arraigned on Thursday, and is being accused by police of killing 35-year-old Ana Marie Carrillo.

Carrillo has not been seen since Sept. 2. She was reported missing on the morning of Sept. 3, after failing to return from picking up their three children from Hudson’s Wyoming, Michigan, home.

According to police, Carrillo’s vehicle was found in a church parking lot not far from Hudson’s residence.

“An extensive investigation into Carrillo’s disappearance has resulted in evidence that will show that Hudson is responsible for Carrillo’s disappearance and, ultimately, her murder,” reads a statement by the Wyoming Department of Public Safety.

An affidavit obtained by PEOPLE alleges Hudson “lured” Carrillo to his home under “a false pretense of picking up her children.”

During a search of his property, police allegedly recovered “blood evidence linked to the victim” from Hudson’s home and truck.

“A Wyoming police officer responding on the day the victim went missing observed a fire burning in a burn barrel on defendant’s property,” reads the affidavit. “Defendant told investigators he only burned yard waste and similar items and denied burning clothes in that barrel.”

However, “investigators found evidence that multiple clothing items were burned in the barrel,” the affidavit alleges. “Among clothing items found burned in the barrel were Aeropostale brand buttons. The victim was last seen wearing an Aeropostale clothing item.”

The murder charge was filed earlier this week against Hudson, who was already in police custody on a perjury charge for allegedly lying to police during their investigation into Carrillo’s whereabouts.

Hudson has yet to enter pleas to the charges he faces, and does not have an attorney representing him.

Hudson’s father, Lyle Hudson, 62, has also been charged with perjury related to the investigation, but has been released on bond.

Lyle Hudson has pleaded not guilty. An attorney was unavailable for comment Friday.

Investigators are asking that anyone with any information about this missing persons contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at (616) 530-7300.