Michigan Man Allegedly Goes on 'Planned Killing Spree,' Kills Two on 'Hit List'

A 45-year-old Michigan man went on what authorities described as a “planned killing spree” Thursday morning, fatally shooting two workers at separate businesses in Taylor and Pontiac before being shot and captured by police, authorities announced at a press conference.

The suspect allegedly used an AK-47 assault rifle to carry out the killings.

Investigators allege the man had a “hit list in his mind” and that the carnage would have been much worse had officers not acted quickly.

Police are not naming the suspect, who remains hospitalized, receiving treatment for wounds he sustained in a shootout with officers in Waterford Township.

At this point, the suspect — who allegedly had more than 200 rounds of ammunition on him when he was apprehended — has not been charged with any crime, but Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told reporters Thursday that charges are forthcoming.

Bouchard said the alleged shooter will be arrested as soon as he is discharged from the hospital.

The first person killed Thursday was 60-year-old Keith Kitchen. He was slain at the offices of a trucking company in Taylor.

The sheriff said that the shooter once worked at the business.

Bouchard said the suspect then allegedly carjacked a tractor trailer, driving 30 miles north to Pontiac.

Once there, he allegedly fatally shot 58-year-old Eriverto Perez at an aluminum stamping business.

Perez, according to Bouchard, was shot several times in the back.

The suspect then drove to a trucking firm in Waterford Township, but allegedly left after realizing his next target was not there.

Responding officers engaged the suspect, who was wounded by police gunfire and arrested.

The suspect, Bouchard said, is from Sterling Heights, and was out on bond following his arrest on charges of assault with a deadly weapon in November.

The suspect, who is awaiting trial on those charges, allegedly went into a business with a gun and threatened to shoot people. He fired no shots.