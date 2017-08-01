Michigan Father Fatally Stabbed While Allegedly Trying to Defend Son

A 49-year-old father was fatally stabbed Sunday night when he allegedly tried to protect his son while breaking up a fight between two groups of juveniles outside his Michigan home, officials said.

“[Robert Briscoe] was a bystander caught in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Huron Township Police Chief Everette Robbins told reporters at a Monday press conference. “He was trying to help his son out and, unfortunately, lost his life over it.”

Police arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with the incident, but his name has not been released, according to reports. Calls to the police department had not been returned.

Robbins says a group of juveniles had allegedly been “destroying property” at Briscoe’s home. The group left but allegedly returned within an hour when a street fight broke out.

“We don’t know what the real motive is,” says Robbins about the ongoing investigation. “We’re not sure what the fight was about.”

Robbins said the stabbing was not accidental.

“It appears that the suspect meant to stab the person that he stabbed,” he said.

Witnesses at the home were able to quickly identify the people allegedly involved, he added. Shortly after the incident, police arrested the unidentified suspect.

“It was a traffic stop,” says Robbins. “[Police officials] were able to take him into custody without incident.”

CBS reports that Briscoe’s death was the first homicide in Huron Park since 2009.