Mich. Man Critical After Sandbag Dropped from Overpass Crashes Through Windshield

A Michigan man clings to life in an Ohio hospital where doctors are treating him for injuries sustained when a sandbag smashed through the windshield of the car he was riding in, PEOPLE confirms.

Four teenagers, who are accused of tossing the sandbag from a highway overpass Tuesday evening, are charged with felonious assault and have been booked in the Lucas County Juvenile Detention Center.

Authorities indicate to PEOPLE additional charges are likely, given other cars were struck with other objects.

Because the teens were not charged as adults, PEOPLE will not be naming them. One is 13 and the other three are all 14.

They will be arraigned Dec. 29, with a hearing set of Jan. 4, 2018. They have not entered pleas to the charges against them.

Marquise Byrd, a 22-year-old man from Warren, Michigan, was struck while a front seat passenger in a car that was headed south on Interstate 75.

Byrd was hit but the driver was not.

Byrd suffered a head injury. Emergency responders treated him at the scene before shuttling him to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center.

PEOPLE’s efforts to reach Byrd’s family were unsuccessful Wednesday.

In October, a 32-year-old Michigan man was killed after he was struck by a rock allegedly thrown by teenagers from a Michigan overpass. Five teens have been charged with murder in that case in the death of Kenneth Andrew White, who was the father of a 5-year-old son.

They have pleaded not guilty, according to multiple reports.