Michelle Carter Being Sued For $4.2 Million By Late Boyfriend’s Mother

Michelle Carter, the Massachusetts woman sentenced to serve 15 months in jail in the 2014 suicide of her boyfriend, is being sued by his mother.

Lynn Roy is seeking $4.2 million in lost future wages for her son Conrad Roy III, according to the Associated Press. The wrongful death lawsuit was filed against Carter in Norfolk Superior Court on behalf of her son’s estate, one month after Carter was convicted in June of involuntary manslaughter.

It is unclear if Carter has retained a civil attorney.

Carter was 17 when she urged Roy, 18, through texts and phone conversations to kill himself, even as the young man, who battled depression, told her just at the very end that he wanted to abandon his plan.

Carter was sentenced to two-and-a-half years, but all but 15 months of that sentence were suspended. However, her lawyer, Joseph Cataldo, said he plans to appeal her conviction, and Massachusetts Judge Lawrence Moniz agreed to stay her jail sentence until the appeal is resolved.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

On July 13, 2014, authorities found Roy’s body in his pickup truck, in a parking lot where, the night before, he had attached a hose to a portable generator to fill the cab with the carbon monoxide that killed him.

Investigators soon discovered a series of text messages — eventually more than 1,000, according to prosecutors — sent in the week prior to Roy’s death and exchanged between him and Carter, who said that she was his girlfriend.

Among those were ones from her that stated: “You always say you’re gonna do it, but you never do. I just want to make sure tonight is the real thing,” “You just have to do it” and “It’s painless and quick.”

Carter and Roy met several years before his suicide while on separate vacations to Florida; Carter was the granddaughter of a Roy family friend. Though they lived about an hour apart — Roy in Fairhaven and Carter in Plainville, Massachusetts — the two stayed in touch through calls, emails, and texts, Roy’s family and friends have said.

Prior to and then during the trial, Cataldo tried unsuccessfully to dismiss Carter’s charge, arguing her texts are constitutionally protected speech. The texts, he said, “did not contain anything remotely resembling a threat,” according to a court filing previously obtained by PEOPLE.

According to Cataldo, among Carter’s many messages with Roy, she told him to seek “professional help.”