Mich. Mom Who Previously Drowned Infant Daughter Charged in Death of Second Baby Girl

A Michigan mother previously convicted of drowning her infant daughter has been charged with murder in the death of another infant daughter, according to multiple reports.

Lisa Rae Bryan, 32, has been charged with second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and obstruction of justice, according to MLive.com. Bryan is accused of murdering her infant daughter, Isabella Powrozek, in November 2016, according to the site.

Police investigated the child’s death for a year after hospital staff reported that Isabella’s death seemed suspicious. During that time, Bryan allegedly changed her statement multiple times while being questioned by police, according to UpNorthLive.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Bryan allegedly admitted to sleeping in the same bed as Isabella, according to MLive, who according to UpNorthLive was born with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome, or narcotic withdrawal.

This is the second time Bryan has been charged in the death of a child of hers: In 2011, she was convicted of drowning her 50-day-old daughter. Bryan was sentenced to 4 years for second-degree manslaughter but served just 15 months, according to CBS.

Lisa Rae Bryan Emmet County Sheriff’s Office

• For more compelling true crime coverage, follow our Crime magazine on Flipboard.

“Unfortunately, a young infant was tragically killed and what will happen now is it will be up to the judicial system to determine the outcome of this case,” Emmet County Sheriff Peter Wallin said, according to UpNorthlive. “Unfortunately a sad thing happened, but it was good work on my deputies to gather all this information, because it took a lot of work to put it all together.”

It is unclear whether Bryan has an attorney or has entered a plea. If found guilty, Bryan faces up to life in prison, the Petoskey News-Review reports.