Mich. Man Charged After Accidentally Fatally Shooting Woman While Trying to Save Her From Dog Mauling

A 61-year-old Michigan man who accidentally shot and killed a woman in an attempt to save her from being attacked by a stray dog has been charged in connection with her death.

On Thursday, Michael Lewis Williams was charged with careless discharge of a weapon causing injury or death after fatally shooting his neighbor and friend Patricia Cosby last Oct. 9, a Wayne County court official tells PEOPLE.

At the time of the incident, Williams told authorities he heard his friend being attacked and ran outside to help her. He fired at the dog and when it ran away, Williams said he chased the animal and fired two more shots, according to WXYZ.

He then went back to Cosby and realized she had been struck by gunfire.

Cosby was transported to a local hospital, where she later died.

Speaking to WXYZ, Williams said Cosby had called out to him for help.

“I was just trying to do what she asked me to do, to help her,” Williams said.

At the time, Captain Darin Szilagy of the Detroit Police Department told WXYZ that Williams was a “Good Samaritan.”

“It’s a very difficult situation, we feel terrible for the woman and her family and I feel terrible for the the man who was trying to truly help someone,” Szilagy said.

Williams had a license to carry a concealed weapon, according to the outlet.

On Thursday, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Williams would be charged. PEOPLE’s calls and emails to the prosecutor’s office were not immediately returned.

Williams was scheduled to be arraigned Friday at the 36th District Court at 2:30 p.m. Attorney information for Williams was unavailable, according to a court official.

He has not yet entered a plea.