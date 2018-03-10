A South Miami Beach nightclub has been shut down after a white horse was brought into the packed dance floor with a woman in a bikini riding on top of it.

Video of the incident went viral after it was posted on Thursday night. A Change.org petition called for the city to shut down the nightclub and action was taken by the City of Miami Beach.

The city released a statement on the incident, saying the business license for Mokai Lounge was revoked as it was “an actual threat to the public health, welfare and safety” of those in attendance.

A spokesperson for Mokai Lounge was not immediately available for comment.

The video shows the white horse being led into the lounge with a woman in a black bikini on it’s back. The horse appeared to get spooked, bucking the woman off and falling before quickly kicking its front legs into the air while the crowd screamed.

Warning: This video may show content that some may find disturbing.

The Miami Beach Police Department and the City of Miami Beach’s code enforcement office are investigating the situation, according to a tweet made by the department.

Police were able to locate the horse on Friday, with a tweet that read, “UPDATE: Miami Beach PD detectives along with @MiamiDadePD’s animal experts have located the horse that was at Mokai. The horse has been inspected and deemed to be healthy and safe by Miami Dade PD.”

“Our investigation continues,” the tweet concluded.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said he was shocked by the incident during a news conference, according to the Miami Herald.

“What kind of an idiot would do something like this to an animal and endanger people’s lives at that club?” he said. “It’s not tolerable, not humane.”