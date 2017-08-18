Meek Mill Arrested for Reckless Endangerment in NYC

Meek Mill was arrested in New York Thursday night just hours after performing a politically-charged song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

PEOPLE confirms the 30-year-old rapper remains in police custody after being arrested at 10.15pm. He will be spending the night in Central Booking before facing a judge Friday morning.

The former boyfriend of Nicki Minaj was charged with reckless endangerment, a spokesman for the NYPD tells PEOPLE.

Mill was arrested after police saw video on Instagram of the star allegedly riding his quad bike “around the streets of Upper Manhattan” the previous evening.

Authorities allege the rapper was riding his bike in a dangerous manner.

Further video of the hip hop star being arrested surfaced online late Thursday, in which an officer can be heard telling Mill he has video of the star riding “up and down the street.”

The “All Eyes On You” star – born Robert Williams – was leaving a basketball game when he was pulled over while in a car and not on his quad.

Just hours earlier, Mill had performed his new single “YBA (Young Black America)” featuring The-Dream from his new album Wins & Losses.

The track reflects on the challenges of growing up “a black man in America” and issues with being targeted by law enforcement. The song also takes aim at Donald Trump.

Mill’s rep could not be immediately reached for comment.