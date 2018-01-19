Who Killed the Fiancé of an Alaska Exotic Dancer Engaged to Three Men at the Same Time?

When Mechele Linehan was convicted in 2007 as a conspirator in the 1996 killing of a man who’d once thought he was going to marry her, it looked like the crime was solved.

An Anchorage jury determined Linehan, a former exotic dancer, had persuaded a former lover, John Carlin III, to kill Kent Leppink, 36, a fisherman who lived with her and told his family that the two were engaged. At the time, Linehan also was involved with a third man.

But a 2010 appeals court ruling overturned Linehan’s conviction, leaving the case wide open.

The case is also the focus of the next episode of People Magazine Investigates. The episode, titled "Alaskan Temptress," airs Monday on Investigation Discovery (9 p.m. ET).

“Mechele was beautiful, charismatic, and a real listening ear to every guy that walked into her exotic dancing venue,” Keating says. “She also fell for these three men, and they fell for her very quickly, and was engaged to three men at the exact same time.”

Mechele Linehan Bill Roth/Anchorage Daily News/MCT/Getty

Kent Leppink Anchorage Police Department/Anchorage Daily News/AP

“It was clear it wasn’t really for love and more for money,” Keating adds.

Prosecutors at the time of Linehan’s arrest 10 years after the murder — she was by then a doctor’s wife and PTA mom whose new community of Olympia, Washington, was shocked by the allegations — said that she and Carlin lured Leppink to his death. His body was found in the woods in Hope, 90 miles outside of Anchorage. He had been shot in the back, stomach and cheek.

Investigators later learned that Linehan and Leppink had together taken out a $1 million insurance policy on him four weeks before the killing — but that Linehan was unaware he had cut her out as a beneficiary shortly before he died.

John Carlin III Alaska Attorney General's Office/AP

At trial, prosecutors presented a letter written by Leppink to his parents, warning them to look at Linehan should anything happen to him. Linehan, Leppink and Carlin were roommates living together at the time of the killing.

Carlin also had a son, John — who prosecutors said was too young to be questioned in 1996 — who eventually told police that he saw his father and Linehan washing a gun days after Leppink’s death.

Linehan and Carlin were separately convicted on the circumstantial evidence, but before an appeal on Carlin’s guilt could be decided, he was murdered in prison in 2008.

The Alaska Department of Public Safety considers the investigation ongoing.

“There’s still no murder weapon, and there’s no evidence tying anyone to this crime,” says Keating. “To move forward, we need some had evidence, so to this day there’s just many, many unanswered questions.”

