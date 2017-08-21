Max Kennedy and Daughter Charged with Disorderly Conduct After ‘Large, Loud Party’ in Hyannis Port

Two members of the Kennedy family were arrested early Sunday and charged with disorderly conduct in connection with a “loud party” in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, according to authorities and local reports.

Though police declined to confirm if the two people arrested — 52-year-old Matthew M. Kennedy, of Hyannis Port, and 22-year-old Caroline R. Kennedy, of California — were members of the high-profile family, multiple news reports described them as such and Matthew’s identifying information is identical to that of Max Kennedy, one of Robert F. Kennedy’s 11 children.

Caroline is Matthew’s daughter, according to the Boston Herald.

Police in Barnstable, Massachusetts, say both were arrested after officers responded around 1 a.m. Sunday to complaints about a “loud party” on the 100 block of Irving Avenue in Hyannis Port, not far from the historic Kennedy family compound.

Upon arrival at the home, “there was in fact a large, loud party there,” Barnstable police tell PEOPLE.

Caroline and Matthew were taken into custody and charged with violating a local anti-noise ordinance and with disorderly conduct.

They were released on their own recognizance, according to police, and a prosecutor’s spokesman says Matthew was arraigned on Monday, where he entered a plea of not guilty, while Caroline’s arraignment is scheduled for November.

The charges are punishable by a fine, not jail time, as neither Kennedy has a prior conviction on these charges, police say.

No other arrests were made at the party.

Matthew Kennedy’s attorney did not immediately return PEOPLE’s messages seeking comment; it was unclear if Caroline has retained a separate attorney. Efforts to reach her or Matthew directly for comment were not successful on Monday night.

Police say the home that hosted the party is not Matthew’s listed residence in Hyannis Port. Online records show it is a nine-bedroom rental residence also known as the “Judy Garland house,” after the Wizard of Oz star who used to summer there.