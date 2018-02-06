'A Terrible Thing Happened in This Apartment': Mass. Mom Accused of Fatally Stabbing Her Two Boys

A Massachusetts mother was arrested Monday after her two young sons were found stabbed to death earlier that day, PEOPLE confirms.

Latarsha Sanders, 43, was charged with two counts of murder, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said at a Monday press conference.

The two brothers, ages 5 and 8, were found dead inside their third-floor apartment in Brockton, Cruz said. Authorities have not yet released their names.

“All crime scenes are grisly, but these victims were innocent children,” Cruz said. “This was a gruesome, a disturbing, and most of all, a heartbreaking crime.”

He added, “A terrible thing happened in this apartment.”

Police responded to a 911 call at 12:07 p.m. and found the children deceased with multiple stab wounds, according to a release from the district attorney’s office.

Investigators are still trying to determine what led Sanders to allegedly stab her two sons.

“The motive is undeveloped at this time and the investigation has yet to fully unfold,” Cruz said.

Authorities believe Sanders acted alone, Cruz said.

She also allegedly “made statements that could be construed as admissions to this crime to the investigators,” he said.

After the children were found, Sanders was taken to the hospital because she was so “distraught,” local station WCVB reports.

One neighbor told CBS Boston that she saw Sanders taken away in an ambulance.

“She looked like she was kind of limp, sitting there until they put her on a stretcher and then she kind of started screaming and kicking,” the neighbor told CBS Boston.

Neighbors say they are shocked that two young children were killed in such a violent way.

“It’s just sad,” one woman told CBS Boston. “Two kids. They can’t fight. How could someone like just stab two kids?”

Sanders remains in custody and is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.

It was unclear Monday if she has retained legal counsel who could comment on her behalf. She has not yet entered a plea.

Police are asking anyone who may have information to call 508-584-8120.