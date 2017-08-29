Massachusetts Girl, 7, Survives Being Kidnapped, Choked and Thrown Off a Bridge: Authorities

A 7-year-old girl is recovering this week from minor injuries she sustained after being kidnapped by a man who then choked her and threw her off a bridge, PEOPLE confirms.

Joshua Hubert, 35, of Worcester, Massachusetts, is suspected as the man involved. He has been charged with kidnapping and could face additional charges as detectives continue their investigation into his alleged abduction of the girl early Sunday.

Authorities say the victim was sleeping in her grandparents’ living room in their Worcester home when she was taken. According to a statement from prosecutors, Hubert had been invited to a party at the residence and was described as a family friend.

Hubert was arraigned Monday afternoon and ordered held without bail. He has yet to enter a plea to the charge he faces, and his defense attorney could not be reached for comment.

According to prosecutors, the girl was kidnapped around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Investigators allege Hubert put the girl in his car and then choked her. Later, he brought the girl to an unnamed bridge and hurled her into the water below, they claim.

The little girl survived the fall and swam to shore, later turning up at a home in nearby Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, around 4:30 a.m., where a resident provided aid.

Her pajamas were soaked through with water and bruises and red marks were noticeable around her neck.

Worcester police have asked local business to scan any video footage from 2 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, hoping portions of the crime were committed in view of security cameras.

Hubert will be back in court on Thursday for a dangerousness hearing.

“Fortunately, a greater tragedy was averted,” Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. said in a statement, obtained by PEOPLE.

“The young victim had the strength to make it to shore and get help. I want to thank the resident who answered the door and helped the girl,” Early said. “I also want to acknowledge the Worcester and Shrewsbury police and the State Police Detectives assigned to my office. They did a terrific job working together in investigating this case.”