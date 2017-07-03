HIV Positive Former High School Coach Accused of Sexually Assaulting Several Boys on School Grounds

A former Maryland school employee who told police he is HIV positive was arrested on Friday for allegedly sexually abusing at least 10 male students on school property and at his home, according to authorities.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said in a Monday press release that Carlos Deangelo Bell, 30, had been arrested in connection with the alleged production of child pornography and on three counts of second-degree assault.

Bell – who served as a instructional assistant at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School in Waldorf and, later, an indoor track coach at La Plata High School in La Plata – was arrested in his home after being indicted by a grand jury, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff Troy Berry told NBC 4 Washington that the 10 boys identified as alleged victims of Bell were middle school and pre-adolescent students.

In December, detectives began investigating a tip about Bell’s behavior with a track student. He was subsequently removed from his position at the high school, according to the release.

A search of Bell’s work computer turned up nothing suspicious, but other electronic devices recovered at the suspect’s home allegedly linked him to the production of child pornography.

Berry alleged to NBC 4 that at least one of the videos recovered on Bell’s personal electronics appears to show him having sex with a child inside a Benjamin Stoddert Middle School classroom.

Bell also told investigators that he was HIV positive. Berry said that law enforcement is unaware of any alleged victim that contracted the virus.

He is currently being held with no bond at the Charles County Detention Center, and authorities said that additional charges are forthcoming. It was not immediately clear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney.

In a press release, the Charles County Public Schools announced they are continuing “to work with the sheriff’s office and the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office as they conduct their investigation.”

“Bell was a temporary instructional assistant (IA) at J.P. Ryon Elementary School from September 2014 to March 2015. He was an IA at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School starting in March 2015 until Dec. 22, 2016,” the release said. “Bell was the indoor track coach at Maurice J. McDonough High School during the 2015-16 school year, and coached the indoor track team at La Plata High School from November 2016 to December 2016.”

Detectives are still working to determine if there are additional victims of Bell, and asked parents with concerns related to the case to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.