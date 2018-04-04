Maryland Mom Accused of Murdering 'Daddy's Girl' Toddler Found Dead in Playpen in 2017

A 28-year-old Maryland woman was charged with a first-degree murder on Tuesday, more than a year after her baby girl was found bludgeoned to death inside her playpen.

Faneshia Scott is being held without bond, after being accused of killing 15-month-old Rhythm Fields, PEOPLE confirms.

Investigators say Rhythm’s lifeless body was found on March 21, 2017, inside Scott’s apartment.

It would take medical examiners months to determine her death was a homicide after finding bruises on the toddler’s left jaw and chest. There was also some discoloration of the skin around her neck.

“On Monday, January 29, 2018, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death to be multiple blunt force injuries and the manner to be Homicide,” reads a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C.

A warrant for her arrest was approved Tuesday morning and executed soon after by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, who detained the Upper Marlboro woman, the statement explains.

Faneshia Scott Facebook

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Scott initially called police asking for an ambulance and allegedly said she found Rhythm unresponsive in her playpen.

Scott has yet to enter a plea to the charge against her and it was unclear if she has retained an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

Speaking to the Washington Post, Rhythm’s father, Anthony Fields, said that he broke up with Scott a few months before his daughter’s death.

Fields told the paper Rhythm was “really playful” and said “Everybody loved her.”

Fields added: “She never cried that much. She was a ‘Daddy’s Girl.’ She would sit on my chest and she’d just laugh and play with my nose.”