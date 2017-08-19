Maryland Man Charged in the Alleged Killing of His 6-Year-Old Sister and Her 2 Young Cousins in Their Home

Prince George’s County Police homicide unit detectives have arrested and charged Antonio Williams in the death of three young girls.

Williams has confessed to killing all three victims, according to an official statement from the police department.

The 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with the deaths of his 6-year-old sister Nadira Withers, as well as 9-year-old Ariana Decree and 6-year-old Ajayah Decree. The Decree sisters are are the daughters of the suspect’s mother’s cousin, according to police.

Williams had sole care and custody of the children at the home overnight into Friday, officials said. Detectives are working to establish a motive in this case.

Withers’ mother had just returned home from work when she discovered the victims, according to police. The victims were suffering from stab wounds and pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspect lived on the same block that the three children were found in, The Washington Post reported.

A fourth child, a 2-year-old, was inside, alive and unharmed, according to a law enforcement official familiar with the case, The Washington Post reported.

“We are absolutely heartbroken and we are so absolutely devastated,” State’s Attorney Angela Alsobrooks said in a press conference Friday, The Washington Post reported.

Prince George’s County Deputy Chief Sammy Patel called the slayings “one of the most difficult scenes” that the department’s officers have encountered, and said the department will provide counseling services to responding officers, according to the Associated Press.

Assistant Police Chief Hector Velez said the entire community is mourning the “three beautiful young children,” The Washington Post reported.

“We all feel this loss,” Velez said. “We want to assure the community that the Prince George’s County Police Department will work tirelessly to find the person or persons responsible for these children’s deaths.”