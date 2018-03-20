Shooting at Maryland High School Prompts Lockdown

There has been a shooting at Great Mills High School in southern Maryland, according to an online announcement by St. Mary’s County Public Schools.

“There has been a Shooting at Great Mills High School. The school is on lock down the event is contained, the Sheriff’s office is on the scene additional information to follow,” reads the announcement.

The St. Mary’s Sheriff posted to Twitter, “There has been an incident at Great Mills High School,” and urged parents not to come to the school.

It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries or deaths, or if the suspect or suspects are in custody.

PEOPLE’s calls to the St. Mary’s Sheriff’s office were not immediately returned. A representative for the school district tells PEOPLE the incident remains under investigation.

There has been an incident at Great Mills High School. Parents please DO NOT respond to the school. Report to Leonardtown High School — St. Mary's Sheriff (@firstsheriff) March 20, 2018

In February, police investigated the threat of a shooting at the school that circulated on Snapchat, TheBayNet.com reported.

