Maryland Track Coach Accused of Trying to Transmit HIV to 5 Students He Allegedly Abused

Maryland authorities say a former school employee who was arrested three months ago for allegedly sexually abusing 10 of his male students may have victimized up to 42 underage boys — and even intentionally transmitted the HIV virus to some of them.

On Friday, a 206-count indictment was returned against Carlos Deangelo Bell, a 30-year-old resident of Waldorf, Maryland.

PEOPLE obtained a copy of the indictment, which alleges Bell forced dozens of underage boys to perform sexual acts on him. Several of the incidents were allegedly captured on video.

The indictment claims the 42 alleged victims ranged in age from 11 to 17.

Five of the 206 new charges accuse Bell of attempting to transfer the HIV virus to some of his victims; the indictment says none of the alleged victims tested positive.

Bell had worked as an indoor track coach at Maurice J. McDonough High School in Pomfret and La Plata High School in La Plata, according to investigators.

Prior to that, he had worked at the J.P. Ryon and William B. Wade elementary schools in Waldorf and Benjamin Stoddert Middle School in Temple Hills.

Bell lost his job in December 2016, after authorities began investigating inappropriate texts he allegedly sent to a student.

The indictment claims Bell’s digital devices were seized by police that same month. Knowing he was under investigation, Bell allegedly spent the next six months sexually exploiting three children and soliciting sex from a fourth, according to the indictment.

Some of the alleged sexual assaults were recorded with Bell’s cellphone, the indictment alleges. The indictment alleges the assaults occurred between May 2015 and June 2017.

Several incidents allegedly took place on school grounds. Others happened inside his home.

Police are still working to identify 14 of the underage boys who allegedly appear in the videos. They have not ruled out the possibility of additional victims.

If convicted, Bell could be sentenced to life in prison.

Bell is still being held without bond. His trial date has been set for Jan. 8, 2018.

Friday’s indictment charges Bell with 22 counts of sexual abuse of a minor, 45 counts of sex offense, 3 for assault, 97 for filming child pornography, 6 for solicitation of a minor, 13 counts of displaying obscene items to a minor, 8 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and 5 for attempted transfer of HIV.

He has yet to enter a plea to the new charges. It was unclear Tuesday if Bell has hired an attorney who could speak on his behalf.