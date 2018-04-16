Maryland Babysitter Allegedly Poisoned 6-Month-Old Girl With Enema Containing Lidocaine

A 32-year-old Maryland babysitter is facing a first-degree child abuse charge nearly five months after the poisoning death of an infant who was left in her care, PEOPLE confirms.

Lataya Hutchins was formally charged Thursday in connection with the Nov. 18 death of 6-month-old Indira Henderson, according to Baltimore police.

A statement from the police department, obtained by PEOPLE, alleges that Indira died as a result of poisoning from an enema that had been lubricated with a substance containing Lidocaine, an anesthetic often used to treat irregular heartbeats.

Hutchins administered the enema to the baby after asking her mother for permission because the child seemed constipated, police believe.

As soon as the enema was given, “Indira immediately began convulsing and later died at an area hospital,” authorities said.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

She stopped breathing around 8:55 a.m. that November day, according to police.

A subsequent autopsy investigation, completed on March 30, concluded that Indira had been poisoned by the Lidocaine.

Hutchins has been released on an unspecified amount of bail. PEOPLE’s attempts to reach her for comment were unsuccessful on Monday.

It was unclear if she had hired an attorney who could comment on her behalf.