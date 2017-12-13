Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili Fualaau Spotted Out After Separation: 'It's Like They're Still Together'

Months after Vili Fualaau filed for legal separation from wife Mary Kay Letourneau, the couple is still living together — and the two have been spotted out at multiple venues near their home in King County, Washington.

“They have a long history together,” a source close to Letourneau tells PEOPLE. “They’re always going to be a part of each other’s lives.”

Most recently, Letourneau and Fualaau were spotted at a bar near Burien, Washington, where they posed for photos with patrons. Letourneau had a black cat tucked underneath her coat.

Their seeming reconciliation is the latest development in an illicit, headline-grabbing romantic relationship that dates back to 1996 — when Letourneau was Fualauu’s sixth-grade teacher.

Then in her mid-30s, Letourneau began having sex with Fualaau when he was 12 years old. Their affair ignited national controversy and revulsion, particularly after Letourneau defied a court order to stay away from Fualaau.

After a conviction for felony second-degree rape of a child, she was sentenced to six months in jail, with three months suspended, and no contact with Fualaau for life. But she was unable to stay away from him and was re-arrested when she was caught having sex with him, again, in a car.

Letourneau was sent back to prison and was released in 2004. She twice became pregnant with Fualaau’s child before he was 15.

After finishing her sentence, Letourneau and Fualaau married in 2005 and settled down in King County, Washington — occasionally speaking out about their lives, but maintaining relatively low profiles.

They now live in an apartment in Des Moines, Washington. He has worked at a home improvement store and as a DJ; she has worked a legal assistant.

Their daughters, Audrey and Georgia, are now in college.

At the time of the separation, friends and family told PEOPLE that the controversial relationship would always endure. “This developed into something deep,” says family friend Anne Bremner. “They went through this gauntlet of celebrity and scandal. I give them a lot of credit. They will always have a bond.”

Letourneau and Fualaau have been living together continuously since their separation. A source close to them tells PEOPLE that, while the couple has had issues, they continue to maintain an amicable relationship. “They still go out, they still talk,” says the source. “It’s like they’re still together. They still love each other very much. They’re family and always will be. I can tell you this: Their futures are going to include each other.”