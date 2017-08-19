Mary Kay Letourneau Still Loves Vili Fualaau, Says Source: ‘This Isn’t Over’

By now, everybody knows the story.

In 1996, elementary school teacher Mary Kay Letourneau began an illicit sexual relationship with one of her sixth-grade students, Vili Fualaau. He was 12.

After receiving a relatively light sentence for child rape, she was unable to stay away from him and was re-arrested when she was caught having sex with him, again, in a car. She was sentenced to seven years in prison. Letourneau became pregnant twice before Fualaau was 15.

LeTourneau and Fualaau eventually got married in 2005 and raised their children in Washington State. She worked as a paralegal; he was a DJ. Earlier this year, the couple filed for legal separation.

But a source close to LeTourneau tells PEOPLE that the separation is not necessarily the end. “This couple loves each other,” says the source, who is in communication with the 55-year-old. “They have two children together. They still get along. This isn’t over. It may be different than what you think.”

Insiders Speak Out

The Letourneau saga will be the focus of Saturday’ Scandal Made Me Famous, airing on the Reelz Channel. The show speaks with several insiders who shed some insight on the couple’s long relationship.

During the trial, Letourneau was represented by David Gehrke, a high-profile attorney who got to know the now-married couple well — and has kept in touch with them for more than two headline-grabbing decades.

“I know I’ve seen Vili at his happiest shortly after they were married,” Gehrke tells the show. “Now I think the reality of married life is sinking in some. I would characterize it as a struggle.”

Still, those close to Letourneau and Fualaau say that they have a special bond. “This developed into something deep,” says family friend Anne Bremner. “They went through this gauntlet of celebrity and scandal. I give them a lot of credit. They will always have a bond.”

