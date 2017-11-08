Mary Jo Buttafuoco: Amy Fisher, Who Shot Her in the Face as a Teen, Is ‘Kind of a Waste’

Mary Jo Buttafuoco is speaking out in a new interview — and she has some choice words to say about Amy Fisher, the “Long Island Lolita” who shot her in the face on May 19, 1992.

“You know, it’s been 25 years,” Buttafuoco told Dr. Oz on a Tuesday episode of his eponymous TV show.

“She’s in her 40s now,” Buttafuoco continued of Fisher. “She hasn’t made good choices, that’s her decision. I wish she hadn’t. I forgave her. I forgave her more for me, because again, like I said, when you got this anger and this bitterness you have to say, ‘You know what, I can’t keep you in my head anymore.’ ”

Buttafuoco, now 62, said that Fisher doesn’t regularly enter her mind.

“I don’t have a lot of thoughts about her other than kind of a waste — she’s kind of a waste,” Buttafuoco said.



Buttafuoco and Fisher have traded words before. In 2008, Fisher said, “Mary Jo is a nonentity. People are angry at me because I’m a millionaire. But guess what? So is Mary Jo! She made more millions off of what I did than what I made.”

Fisher was a teenager when she began an affair with Joey Buttafuoco, Mary Jo’s husband. At 17 years old, she shot the older woman in the head on the porch of the Buttafuocos’ Long Island, New York, home.

She spent seven years in prison for assault and was released in 1999.

That same year, she told Mary Jo in court, “What happened to you, it wasn’t your husband’s fault … it was my fault, and I’m sorry.”

Fisher has since married and had children — and she, too, makes the occasional TV appearance.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Earlier this year, Buttafuoco had facial surgery to help repair the damage that the bullet caused. She says it changed her life.

Before the surgery, “I hid maybe a little bit more,” Buttafuoco told Dr. Oz. “You don’t see a whole lot of people who look like me on television.”

“And when I got out of surgery and I smiled and I went, ‘I see my teeth,’ it’s the silliest thing yet it was the greatest thing,” she said.

“And it has given me such more confidence. My son got married a couple years ago and he had a photo booth. I didn’t get in it. I would not do that. Now the first thing I do is selfie — selfie, you know, like, I mean it’s like yay!”