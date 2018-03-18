Married Pa. Dad Arrested in Mexico After Going Missing With Teen Girl Who Was Found 'Unharmed'

A missing Pennsylvania teenager and the 45-year-old married father who allegedly signed her out of school frequently without her parents’ consent have been located in Mexico after they went missing nearly two weeks ago.

Sixteen-year-old Amy Yu and Kevin Esterly, who have been missing and believed to be together since March 5, were located in Playa del Carmen on Saturday by agents from Homeland Security Investigations, Policia Federal Transnational Criminal Investigative Unit and the United States Marshals Service, according to a statement from the Allentown Police Department obtained by PEOPLE.

Esterly was taken into custody and flown to Miami, Florida, on Saturday, police said. He is awaiting extradition back to Allentown.

Yu was found “unharmed and in good health.” She arrived at the Philadelphia Airport early Sunday morning and was transported back to Allentown, police said.

“I’m very happy,” the teen’s mother Miu Luu told The Morning Call after being informed that her daughter was safe, noting that she had trouble eating and sleeping during the ordeal.

Amy Yu and Kevin Esterly Allentown Police Department

The Morning Call obtained court records alleging a “secretive relationship” between the two. The outlet also reported that Esterly allegedly signed Yu out of the school 10 times between Nov. 13, 2017, and Feb. 9 without her parents’ permission.

Yu’s mother, Miu Luu, learned her daughter had been signed out on Feb. 9 when she showed up at the school to pick the girl up. She called police that same day.

Later in February, there was a confrontation at Yu’s house between her family and Esterly and his wife, Stacy, according to CNN. Yu’s mother called police and told Esterly to stay away, and according to the Morning Call, the couple was ordered to stay away from the girl’s home.

“It was a meeting that time,” John Yu, Amy’s brother, told the outlet. “My neighbors were there and my friends were there. My mom’s friend was there. They were yelling about they think that Amy and Kevin are sleeping together and doing stupid stuff.”

Police say Yu did not board her school bus on the morning on her disappearance. According to The Morning Call, police allegedly contacted Esterly’s wife, who said she last saw her husband Monday morning, and that he had withdrawn $4,000 from her bank account.

Yu and Esterly bought one-way plane tickets from Philadelphia to Cancun with a stop in Dallas, police said.

An arrest warrant for Esterly was obtained by police on March 7, charging Esterly with “Interference with the Custody of Children.”

It was not immediately clear if Esterly has retained a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.