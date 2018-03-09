Married Alabama Bible Teacher Accused Of 5-Month-Long Sexual Relationship With Underage Boy

An Alabama high school teacher has been arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student that went on for five months, PEOPLE confirms.

Stephanie Henry Pruett, 28, was a history and Bible-as-literature teacher at Weaver High School, about 70 miles east of Birmingham, according to her biography on the school’s website.

According to Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade, Pruett allegedly started a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old boy in October 2017. Wade told AL.com that investigators interviewed both Pruett and the student, gathering enough information to lead to charges.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Pruett has been charged with engaging in a sexual act with a student, a Class B felony. If she’s convicted, she could spend up to 20 years in prison and be required to register as a sex offender for life.

Pruett has been booked into the Calhoun County Jail. She has not entered a plea and her bond has not yet been determined. Court records do not indicate whether she has retained an attorney.

Calhoun County Jail

According to her school bio, this was her first year teaching at the school. “I previously worked at Jacksonville State University in the Department of Academic Enhancement as an academic mentor for the athletic department,” she writes.

“I enjoy spending time with my family, including my wonderful husband…my insanely sweet and intelligent son, and our three dogs, Madison, Quinn, and Bella,” she writes. “I love the fall and traveling!”

• For more compelling true crime coverage, follow our Crime magazine on Flipboard.

Pruett has been suspended from the school district with pay. A formal hearing will be scheduled to determine her future with the school.

“It’s sad that a woman who has a family and went to college to become an educator is giving that all up,” Wade told reporters, according to AL.com. “I just don’t understand why she went down that path. It’s very disturbing and troubling.”