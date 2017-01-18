Suspected Orlando Cop Killer Was Armed and Wearing Body Armor When He Was Arrested

Orlando Police Department Chief John Mina revealed in a press conference Tuesday evening that suspected cop killer Markeith Loyd was wearing body armor and carrying two handguns, including one with a magazine capable of holding 100 rounds, when he was arrested.

According to Mina, Loyd, 41, was discovered to be hiding in an abandoned house with ties to some of his former associates. Mina said Loyd resisted arrest when he tried to escape.

“The house was surrounded,” Mina said. “Before the SWAT team arrived, Markeith tried to escape out the back sliding glass doors. He was confronted by Orlando Police officers. He ran inside the house and subsequently ran out the front door.”

Markeith Loyd was wearing body armor when he was apprehended. And had these guns in his possession. pic.twitter.com/T0AfzZibmA — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 18, 2017

Loyd threw his weapons to the ground when he came out the front door of the house, Mina said during the press conference. Mina also said Loyd received facial injuries during his confrontation with police, but the injuries did not look serious.

“One of the first phone calls I made was to her husband, Seth Clayton,” Mina said. “He was relieved and happy, but also sad to know [Loyd] was arrested around the corner from Debra’s mother’s house.”

You wore Badge #9 and we lost you on the 9th. 9 days later you were able to use your handcuffs one last time. RIP Lt Clayton pic.twitter.com/MddA3bbPdW — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 18, 2017

Orange County Sheriff Jerry L. Demings said Loyd faced multiple charges stemming from an initial incident that occurred on Dec. 13, involving the murder of his former girlfriend, Sade Dixon, and her unborn child. Loyd will be charged with two counts of first-degree murder with a firearm.

Loyd also faces two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm for allegedly shooting Dixon’s brother, Ronald Stuart, who was gravely injured. For allegedly pointing a weapon at Dixon’s younger brother, Dominique Daniels and her mother, Stephanie Dixon Daniels, Loyd faces two counts of first-degree homicide and one count of attempted first-degree homicide and two counts of aggravated assault.

Markeith Loyd, being escorted out of OPD HQ. pic.twitter.com/MyxP88bHxl — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 18, 2017

“I was extremely happy that this dangerous person was taken off the streets,” Mina said. “It’s been a roller coaster of emotions this week.”

Police expect more arrests to be made in connection with Loyd’s crime, especially those who helped him escape police custody.

“That investigation will not stop either,” Mina said. “Anyone who harbored, aided and abetted him in any way is going to be arrested. We know from our investigation that people did help him out and assist him.”

OPD @ChiefJohnMina talks about the tradition of putting the fallen officer's handcuffs on their killer. pic.twitter.com/TrkxvEEVL8 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 18, 2017

Clayton’s handcuffs were used to arrest Loyd, Mina said, in a tradition that stems back many years in law enforcement.

“Debra Clayton risked her life for this community that she loves so dearly,” he said. “To put her handcuffs on the bad guy that she was trying to catch when she was killed is meaningful to her family, and to her OPD family.”